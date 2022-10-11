Justin Verlander, Bryce Harper and More All-Star Dads to Watch for During the MLB Playoffs

Watch : Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

A baseball player who can win over the hearts of his team and kids? Now that's a great catch!

On Oct. 11, Major League Baseball will officially kick off the division series with four games spread throughout the country.

Whether you're watching the rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres or searching to see if the Philadelphia Phillies can take on the reigning World Series champions Atlanta Braves, there's one thing every team has in common. There are some all-star dads ready to win big for their kids at home.

During night one, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander will take to the mound as his wife Kate Upton and their 3-year-old daughter Genevieve cheer from afar.

Meanwhile, in New York, Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole plans to earn a win for both his team and family. Watching from home will be his pregnant wife Amy Cole and their 2-year-old son Caden. Talk about pressure!

Ultimately, they are just some of the many talented players taking center stage this week of the MLB postseason.