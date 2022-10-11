Justin Verlander, Bryce Harper and More All-Star Dads to Watch for During the MLB Playoffs

As the MLB postseason continues with the division series, players like Austin Nola, Freddie Freeman and Gerrit Cole can count on their kids to be big cheerleaders.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 11, 2022 12:30 PMTags
SportsCelebritiesBaseball
Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

A baseball player who can win over the hearts of his team and kids? Now that's a great catch!

On Oct. 11, Major League Baseball will officially kick off the division series with four games spread throughout the country. 

Whether you're watching the rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres or searching to see if the Philadelphia Phillies can take on the reigning World Series champions Atlanta Braves, there's one thing every team has in common. There are some all-star dads ready to win big for their kids at home.

During night one, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander will take to the mound as his wife Kate Upton and their 3-year-old daughter Genevieve cheer from afar.

Meanwhile, in New York, Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole plans to earn a win for both his team and family. Watching from home will be his pregnant wife Amy Cole and their 2-year-old son Caden. Talk about pressure!

Ultimately, they are just some of the many talented players taking center stage this week of the MLB postseason.

photos
Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

As you cheer on your favorite team, scroll through and see which players have some young cheerleaders watching in awe as Dad competes for the big trophy. Plus, find out when your team is playing by visiting the full schedule here.

Instagram
Clayton Kershaw

Pitcher for Los Angeles Dodgers 

Instagram
Justin Verlander

Pitcher for Houston Astros 

Instagram
Bryce Harper

Right Fielder for Philadelphia Phillies

Instagram
Gerrit Cole

Pitcher for New York Yankees 

Instagram
Austin Nola

First Baseman for San Diego Padres 

Instagram
Freddie Freeman

First Baseman for Los Angeles Dodgers 

Instagram
Guillermo Heredia

Center Fielder for Atlanta Braves

Instagram
Eugenio Suárez

Third Baseman for Seattle Mariners

Instagram
Myles Straw

Outfielder for Cleveland Guardians 

Instagram
Cody Bellinger

Center Fielder for Los Angeles Dodgers 

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

2
Exclusive

George Clooney Explains How Age Affects Relationship With Wife Amal

3

Maitland Ward Shares Which Co-Stars Support Her Porn Career

4

See Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's "Cutest" Girls' Day With Daughter Luna

5

Emily Ratajkowski Confirms Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Rumors

Latest News

Exclusive

Emily Blunt Is Ready for Bloodshed in The English Trailer

Khloe Kardashian's Puzzling Confession About True Thompson's Fears

Exclusive

Gavin Rossdale Offers Up a Rare Look Into His Life as a Rockstar Dad

Khloe Kardashian Shares Health Update After Having Tumor Removed

Exclusive

JoJo Siwa Shares What Makes Her Relationship With Avery Cyrus Work

Amazon October Prime Day: 44 Deals You Can Still Shop After The Sale

Lionel Richie Honors Idol’s Willie Spence After His Death