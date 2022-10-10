Jack Antonoff Calls Out Kanye West for Offensive Tweet

Watch : Lizzo, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Call Out Kanye West

Jack Antonoff is speaking out against Kanye West.

The record producer and lead singer of Bleachers joined a long list of celebrities slamming Ye for his since-deleted tweet, where he wrote that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people."

In response to the "Praise God" singer's tweet, Jack tweeted on Oct. 9, "Kanye a little b---h."

Jack, who is Jewish, also took time to criticize Kanye during a concert in Missouri on Oct. 9.

"Kanye, don't f--k with us," he said while on stage, as seen in a Twitter video. "Here's the thing about that little bitch. So Bowie went through the fascism phase, right? It's dicey s--t, but the motherf--ker's making some of the best records that ever happened."