Jack Antonoff Calls Out Kanye West for Offensive Tweet

Jack Antonoff is speaking out against Kanye West.
The record producer and lead singer of Bleachers joined a long list of celebrities slamming Ye for his since-deleted tweet, where he wrote that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people."
In response to the "Praise God" singer's tweet, Jack tweeted on Oct. 9, "Kanye a little b---h."
Jack, who is Jewish, also took time to criticize Kanye during a concert in Missouri on Oct. 9.
"Kanye, don't f--k with us," he said while on stage, as seen in a Twitter video. "Here's the thing about that little bitch. So Bowie went through the fascism phase, right? It's dicey s--t, but the motherf--ker's making some of the best records that ever happened."
He continued, "Kanye's so far from good work. It's just—what do we do besides just tell him to get the f--k out of here? That is not to say that I dig anti-Semitism or bigotry from people making good records."
At another point, Jack said on stage, "I would just do anything to wake up and not hear about Kanye, especially when it's about the f--king Jews, man."
Other celebrities such as Sarah Silverman, Jamie Lee Curtis and Maria Shriver issued reactions of their own on Twitter taking a stand against Kanye.
"The holiest day in Judaism was last week," Jamie Lee wrote on Twitter alongside a screenshot of Kanye's tweet. "Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence."
She added, "You are a father. Please stop."
Kanye's remarks were taken down from the social media platform, and Twitter has made it a point to share that they are taking his comments seriously. On Oct. 10, a spokesperson from Twitter confirmed to CNN that Kanye's account is currently locked for violating the site's policies.