Why Apple’s New iPhone Keeps Calling 9-1-1 While Users Are on Rollercoasters

Watch : How to Selfie With a Celeb According to Jonathan Bennett

Siri, do not call 9-1-1.

Several new iPhone 14 users may have gotten a fright while on a rollercoaster ride, but not for the reason you might expect. The Wall Street Journal reports that the iPhone 14's car crash detection technology, which automatically alerts 9-1-1 if it senses a collision, has been mistakenly identifying rollercoaster rides for serious accidents.

The iPhone 14 and new Apple Watches use factors such as sudden stops or rapid decelerations to determine whether a user has been involved in an accident, per the outlet. Afterward, the iPhone shows a 10-second countdown accompanied by an alarm sound. If there's no response, the iPhone will call 9-1-1 and text emergency contacts that there's been an accident.

This has reportedly caused first responders to receive a message stating, "The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone," and panic-stricken relatives to worry about their loved ones only for—luckily—no real danger being involved.