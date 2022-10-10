We're Burnin' Up for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Red Hot Date Night

Nearly four years after tying the knot themselves, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got cozy during a friend’s wedding in Dallas, Texas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are suckers for a sweet date night.

Looking in love as ever, the couple recently attended their friends' wedding in Dallas, Texas, with the actress sharing several photos from the event on social media.

In the Instagram pics, Priyanka, 40, is seen looking ultra-glamorous in a curve-hugging, red strapless dress, which she styled with a coordinating bold red lip and long waves in her brunette hair. Nick, 30, wore a dapper grey double-breasted and white dress shirt sans tie.

In one particularly sweet selfie, the Quantico star is seen laughing with her eyes closed as her husband serves the camera a sly look.

"To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me," Priyanka captioned the post on Oct. 10, referencing the bride and groom. "Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life."

The couple's wedding date night comes nearly four years after their own nuptials, which included multiple lavish ceremonies and receptions in India.

Last December, the couple—who share 10-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas—celebrated their third wedding anniversary by sharing photos and videos of the celebration on social media.

The Jonas Brothers singer posted a video from their intimate anniversary dinner, showing Priyanka smiling while sitting at a small table bearing flowers and candles.

"3 years," he captioned the clip, adding a red heart emoji.

Priyanka marked the occasion by writing, "Found you, married you, keeping you." In the background was a large white feather display and a neon sign with the words "Always & forever" written in cursive.

She added the caption, "Living the dream."

