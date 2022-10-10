Find Out How John Stamos Is Involved in a TV Show Inspired by Jessica Simpson's Memoir

Watch : Jessica Simpson's Daughter is BFFs With THIS Kardashian Kid

A TV collaboration between Jessica Simpson and John Stamos? Have mercy!

On Oct. 10, Amazon's ad-supported streaming service Freevee announced that Stamos will co-star in Open Book, inspired by Simpson's 2020 memoir of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming series, which has been given a pilot order, will star Big Time Rush's Katelyn Tarver as pop star Sadie Sparrow, according to the outlet, and follow Sadie's "mid-20s rise from ingenue to mogul."

Sound familiar?

Stamos will play Butch Thorn, "a divorced former singer-songwriter and alcoholic with self-destructive tendencies who maintains a dangerous charm and grace. He's attracted to Sadie and the two form an immediate connection, which makes things awkward when he realizes she's the young pop star he's been tasked to write songs with."

The streamer teased that Open Book will explore all facets of Jessi...er, Sadie's life.

"The comedy is expected to touch on themes of love, friendship, divorce, family and sisterhood, relationships, soul connections, Hollywood and the music business," the streamer said, "as it follows Sadie's unexpected journey as she ultimately comes to embrace herself and the fact that her heart inevitably wants what it wants at every stage of life."