Find Out How John Stamos Is Involved in a TV Show Inspired by Jessica Simpson's Memoir

A TV collaboration between Jessica Simpson and John Stamos? Have mercy!
On Oct. 10, Amazon's ad-supported streaming service Freevee announced that Stamos will co-star in Open Book, inspired by Simpson's 2020 memoir of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The upcoming series, which has been given a pilot order, will star Big Time Rush's Katelyn Tarver as pop star Sadie Sparrow, according to the outlet, and follow Sadie's "mid-20s rise from ingenue to mogul."
Sound familiar?
Stamos will play Butch Thorn, "a divorced former singer-songwriter and alcoholic with self-destructive tendencies who maintains a dangerous charm and grace. He's attracted to Sadie and the two form an immediate connection, which makes things awkward when he realizes she's the young pop star he's been tasked to write songs with."
The streamer teased that Open Book will explore all facets of Jessi...er, Sadie's life.
"The comedy is expected to touch on themes of love, friendship, divorce, family and sisterhood, relationships, soul connections, Hollywood and the music business," the streamer said, "as it follows Sadie's unexpected journey as she ultimately comes to embrace herself and the fact that her heart inevitably wants what it wants at every stage of life."
In the memoir, Simpson was incredibly candid about her life, opening up about her struggles with addiction, childhood abuse and the strong bond she continues to forge with husband Eric Johnson, who she married in 2014.
Simpson also detailed her 2006 divorce from Nick Lachey, her relationship with John Mayer and the "emotional affair" she had with Dukes of Hazzard co-star Johnny Knoxville.
It's unclear which tidbits from Open Book, if any, will be used as inspiration for the series—but we'll be waiting with our Chicken of the Sea in hand when the time comes.
Until then, you can get your Stamos fix when season two of Big Shot premieres on Disney+ Oct. 12.