Why TikToker Chris Olsen's Coming Out Story Is Proof He Can Handle Anything

Watch : TikTok Star Chris Olsen Recalls Moment He Came Out as Gay

Chris Olsen doesn't always feel the need to weigh in on a hot-button issue.

Quite often he feels that the most worthwhile thing he can do is continue to show off his enviable hangouts with the likes of Meghan Trainor and JoJo Siwa, be the world's unofficial spokesman for coffee and otherwise just keep being his authentic self to the delight of his 8.2 million TikTok followers.

"My identity will already be something that can be of controversy, depending on who the audience is," Olsen told E! News in an interview ahead of National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. "So one of my passive-active missions in having this platform is to try to break that down and bring normalcy to this identity."

Passive-active in that he isn't always trying to prove he's just another human being living life on his terms, or helping countless fans feel less alone or more comfortable with who they are. Rather, that's simply what the 24-year-old does.