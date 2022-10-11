Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Travel Deals on Luggage, Headphones & More Starting at $9

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Planning your holiday trips and itineraries already? Get even more ahead of the game by adding these travel essentials to your cart from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. From travel-size beauty products to keep you staying fresh during long journeys, $45 carry-on sets, portable chargers and more, Amazon currently has everything you need on your travel checklist for limited time sale prices.
Whether your road-tripping, jet-setting, backpacking or anything in between, read on to be in the know about the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale travel deals.
U.S. Traveler Rio Rugged Fabric Expandable Carry-On Luggage Set
Perhaps the most essential of travel essentials is luggage. This carry-on luggage set has almost five stars with over 20,000 ratings. Add it to your cart today for $45 instead of the usual $70.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
A high-quality pair of headphones makes the travel experience so much better. These Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with almost five stars and over 20,000 reviews usually go for $350, but you can currently get them for $170. They're noise-canceling with up to 22 hours of battery life, and come in an array of colors for you to choose from.
CeraVe AM Face Moisturizer With SPF, PM Face Moisturizer & Hydrating Face Wash Skin Care Set
You don't have to skimp out on quality when looking for travel size toiletries, especially when it comes to skincare. CeraVe has an AM and PM moisturizer and face wash set that works with all skin types that you can buy for just under $38 and take with you on all your trips.
Belkin Portable Power Bank Charger
If you want a portable charger you can trust to keep your phone fully charged, this Belkin Portable Power Bank Charger is the way to go. It has up to 140 hours of battery life for a phone and 38 hours for a tablet, so you can stay powered up all throughout your travels.
BALEAF Women's Sweatpants
Travel in style and comfort with these sweatpants that have over 19,000 reviews and an almost five star rating. There are different colors to choose from and have a stretchy elastic waistband for the right amount of room for travel days.
CamelBak Women's Lobo 9 Bike Hydration Backpack
This CamelBak Lobo 9 Bike Hydration Backpack keeps all your things in store while keeping you hydrated− but CamelBak backpacks are so good for so many occasions aside from backpacking trips, as well, like music festivals and hiking excursions. Typically retailing for $100, you can get this backpack in a cool light blue tone for $70.
Orolay Women's Thickened Hooded Down Jacket
Heading to Europe or Alaska or Iceland or basically anywhere really cold this winter? You're going to need a down jacket. This Orolay Women's Thickened Hooded Down Jacket is definitely the way to go to beat the cold, since it's currently on sale for $90 instead of the usual $140.
Belkin AirTag Case With Strap
An often unfortunate factor of traveling is misplacing things, so a good travel hack is to attach an Apple AirTag to your belongings. To keep the AirTag from getting lost in your purse or luggage, snag this Belkin AirTag Case for under $10 and feel stress-free about losing things on your trip.
Looking for more Amazon Prime Day Deals? Check out our roundup of the best deals on Amazon devices.