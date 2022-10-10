Anna Delvey Reflects on Her Time Behind Bars in First Interview Since Release From Prison

Watch : Anna Sorokin Wants the Opportunity to Reinvent Herself

Anna Delvey is fresh out of jail and back to living life in the Big Apple.

After spending more than a year behind bars for overstaying her visa, the fake heiress—who was released from custody on Oct. 7—is speaking out about how her time was under the supervision of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"You're always at somebody else's mercy," Anna, 31, told The New York Times Oct. 8. "Getting anything for myself, it was just impossible."

Though the socialite—who became the subject of Netflix's Inventing Anna series—is now under house arrest with an ankle bracelet as she lives in her new Manhattan apartment, she believes her new living arrangements are better for many reasons.

"Better food," she continued. "And I can have visitors beyond just 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. We'll just see what I can do from here. I guess everybody will be coming to me."



She knows she'll be under scrutiny but noted, "I perform better under pressure. So many people just can't wait to see me do something crazy, or illegal, and go back to jail. I would not want to give them the satisfaction."