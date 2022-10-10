Ted Lasso's Fictional Dating App Bantr Is Coming to Bumble

Break out the biscuits, Bantr is becoming a reality.
On Oct. 10, Bumble, the woman-focused dating and social networking app, announced a collaboration with Bantr, the fictional dating app used on Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, according to Variety.
A weekly experienced called Bantr Live will be available beginning Oct. 13 on Bumble and will mirror the Bantr familiarity seen on the show, where users chat without seeing each other's photos.
According to Bumble, Bantr Live will mimic the app featured on the reigning two-time Outstanding Comedy Series winner by "putting personality first and connecting people in a fun, pressure-free way."
"The Bantr Live experience will let two users, randomly paired together, DM for three minutes," the app explained. "At that point, each person will be asked if they would like to continue the conversation. If both Bumblers choose to match, their chat will live in their Date Mode queue and their profiles will then be available to view."
You don't have to look very far to see how Bantr can work—at least in the world of AFC Richmond.
In season two of Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Sam (Toheeb Jimoh), one of the team's star players, met on the app and continued a passionate—if secret—relationship for weeks. Though Rebecca and Sam eventually broke things off, their love story feels far from over.
For more on that, we'll have to wait for the third—and likely final—season of Ted Lasso, which is expected to hit the streamer sometime in 2023.
In the meantime, Bantr Live will be available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia through the end of 2022.