You'll Louvre Zendaya and Boyfriend Tom Holland's Paris Outing

Even Mona Lisa would be smiling about Zendaya and Tom Holland's latest date.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars enjoyed a weekend in the city of love as the pair was photographed at the Louvre museum in Paris, holding hands during an art tour. Tom, 26, donned a black and white striped sweater as Zendaya, also 26, wore a baby blue dress and a pair of glasses.

Their trip comes a month after the actress nabbed her Emmy win for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria. While Tom wasn't on-hand to celebrate, Zendaya told E!'s Tim Kash how she included him in the exciting moment. "Well, I didn't have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she's here tonight, which is very special," she explained on Sept. 12, of who she talked to first. "And I texted my boyfriend."

Just a few weeks before the Emmys, Zendaya and the Uncharted actor were in New York City to celebrate the Malcolm & Marie star's birthday. On Sept. 1, they hit MAMO restaurant for her special day, followed by a casual coffee date the next morning.