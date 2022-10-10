Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Tears Up in Emotional Live Interview

Watch : Remembering the Life of Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi is continuing the work the late superstar started.

In honor of Olivia's Walk for Wellness—a 5K that raises money for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre—the 36-year-old sat down with Australia's Today Show for a rare look inside her life two months after her mom's death.

"It's so beautiful to see how many Australians have come out for my mom," the 36-year-old told host Richard Wilkins in a live interview on the day of the Oct. 9 event. "I'm so moved."

Though Lattanzi stayed back in California, she said she was "there in spirit" at the Melbourne event that meant so much to the Grease star.

"This was her heart. This is what she lived for," Lattanzi continued. "She saw the benefits of holistic treatments and acupuncture and music therapy, the benefits for her. So, she wanted people to have access to all of those things, and that's what we're really raising money for. The wellness center is and has been the most important thing to her. I'm sorry. I'm a bit shaky. I apologize, Richard."