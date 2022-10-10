Prince Harry Shares Sweet Story about "Busy" Archie and Lilibet During Royally Sweet Call

Watch : Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Have New Royal Titles

Archie and Lilibet are keeping Prince Harry on his toes.

The 38-year-old gave a glimpse into dad-life with his and Meghan Markle's two little ones while on a call with the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards, revealing exactly what his son Archie, 3, and daughter 16-month-old Lilibet have been up to.

"You sound just like my son Archie, with that little squeaky voice," Harry said in an Oct. 10 video while speaking to 4-year-old Henry Waines, one of the recipients of the award, and his parents. "I love it."

When Henry adorably implored how Archie and Lilibet were doing, the doting dad cracked a smile.

"Archie is very, very busy," he said. "And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great."