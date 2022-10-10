Here's Everything You Need to Know About Shopping the BravoCon 2022 Virtual Bazaar

Watch : NBCUniversal's BravoCon Bazaar Virtual Tour

Can't make it to BravoCon 2022? That doesn't mean you have to miss out entirely. In fact, you'll hardly miss out at all. Earlier today, NBCUniversal unveiled "shoppable experiences at BravoCon 2022 and beyond" to bring fans into the world of Bravo from wherever they are. Intended to "inspire Bravoholics around the world to shop their favorite looks and styles," per the press release, the Bravo Virtual Bazaar is an "enhanced Metaverse shopping experience" that's an adventure unto itself.

At the "immersive and seamless" virtual bazaar, shoppers can explore their favorite Top Chef recipes, exotic Below Deck destinations, and so much more. How much more, exactly? Well, the BravoCon Virtual Bazaar launched in the Metaverse in 2021, and has already quadrupled in size for 2022. Over 60+ brands will be part of it this year, and that includes a ton of Bravoleb-owned businesses.

If you can't wait to start shopping your next favorite BravoCon finds, keep scrolling for a few products from Bravolebrities that you can buy right here, right now.