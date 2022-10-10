Here's Everything You Need to Know About Shopping the BravoCon 2022 Virtual Bazaar

Can't make it to BravoCon 2022? That doesn't mean you have to miss out entirely. In fact, you'll hardly miss out at all. Earlier today, NBCUniversal unveiled "shoppable experiences at BravoCon 2022 and beyond" to bring fans into the world of Bravo from wherever they are. Intended to "inspire Bravoholics around the world to shop their favorite looks and styles," per the press release, the Bravo Virtual Bazaar is an "enhanced Metaverse shopping experience" that's an adventure unto itself.
At the "immersive and seamless" virtual bazaar, shoppers can explore their favorite Top Chef recipes, exotic Below Deck destinations, and so much more. How much more, exactly? Well, the BravoCon Virtual Bazaar launched in the Metaverse in 2021, and has already quadrupled in size for 2022. Over 60+ brands will be part of it this year, and that includes a ton of Bravoleb-owned businesses.
If you can't wait to start shopping your next favorite BravoCon finds, keep scrolling for a few products from Bravolebrities that you can buy right here, right now.
BK For Men Pragmatism Beard Oil
Since Bravo is for everyone, men (maybe yours?) will definitely enjoy this beard conditioning oil from Kandi Burruss.
Jill Zarin Surprise Sweatshirt
This "Surprise!" sweatshirt designed by Jill Zarin literally says it all.
Meredith Marks I'm Disengaging Hat
"I'm disengaging" is one of the most quotable lines from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and that's saying something. Channel your inner Meredith Marks with this wear-everywhere baseball cap.
MTTM Active T-Bar Sports Bra
Super-soft, comfortable, and supportive, this bra will look cute during workouts and online shopping alike.
Onyi Home Essentials Luxury Candle
Yes, that's right: This is the candle we heard about throughout The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6. Support your girl Wendy Osefo and buy this elegant candle. The revitalizing scent is warm and earthy with notes of luscious vanilla, white tea, and aloe.
Can't get enough of all things Bravo-lebrity? Here are RHOA's Porsha Williams' favorite picks to shop on Amazon.