Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Best Beauty Deals From Laneige, Color Wow, Sunday Riley & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

October is an exciting month for so many reasons. We enter spooky season, everything pumpkin spice returns and this year, Amazon has bestowed upon us a second Prime Day.

Amazon is bringing you the Prime Early Access Sale from October 11-12, and it's loaded with some unbeatable beauty, skincare and hair care sales on amazing products. Most beauty deals do span both days, however there are one-day only sales and lightning deals you definitely don't want to miss out on.

Whether you're looking to find some new beauty products to add to your collection or simply want to take advantage of some sale prices to stock up on the products you already know and love, you can shop all the coveted brands like Laneige, Color Wow, Sunday Riley and more.

One deal we're not passing on is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that's on sale today for $17. It's luxe, highly moisturizing and total obsession-worthy. We happily purchase these at regular price, so you bet we'll be stocking up during Prime Day. Of course, we can't ignore the amazing deal on select Olaplex products happening now.

We've rounded up some of the best beauty deals you can score this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Check them out below.