Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Best Beauty Deals From Laneige, Color Wow, Sunday Riley & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
October is an exciting month for so many reasons. We enter spooky season, everything pumpkin spice returns and this year, Amazon has bestowed upon us a second Prime Day.
Amazon is bringing you the Prime Early Access Sale from October 11-12, and it's loaded with some unbeatable beauty, skincare and hair care sales on amazing products. Most beauty deals do span both days, however there are one-day only sales and lightning deals you definitely don't want to miss out on.
Whether you're looking to find some new beauty products to add to your collection or simply want to take advantage of some sale prices to stock up on the products you already know and love, you can shop all the coveted brands like Laneige, Color Wow, Sunday Riley and more.
One deal we're not passing on is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that's on sale today for $17. It's luxe, highly moisturizing and total obsession-worthy. We happily purchase these at regular price, so you bet we'll be stocking up during Prime Day. Of course, we can't ignore the amazing deal on select Olaplex products happening now.
We've rounded up some of the best beauty deals you can score this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Check them out below.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Everyone from TikTok to celebs to our own shopping editors can't get enough of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It's super hydrating and works wonders at making your lips soft, smooth and totally kissable. There are several flavors to choose from including Berry, Gummy Bear and Vanilla. They typically go for $24, but they're on sale now for $17. Stock up while you still can!
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
The Lip Sleeping Mask isn't the only can't-miss deal from Laneige during Amazon Prime Day. In fact, you can get the Water Sleeping Mask for just $20 today as well. It's an overnight sleeping mask formulated with squalane to help strengthen the skin's moisture barrier and give you clearer, brighter-looking skin. The moisturizer itself is lightweight, cooling and just feels really refreshing as you apply. It also does a great job at making your skin soft and brighter-looking in the morning. Highly recommend trying it out, especially since it's on sale for $20.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum,
Grande Cosmetics' popular, award-winning lash enhancing serum was made to give you longer and thicker-looking lashes. It's formulated with good-for-your-skin ingredients like vitamins, peptides and amino acids. Whether you've always wanted thicker lashes or you notice yours have become thinner with age, this is one product that really gets the job done. Amazon shoppers say it's amazing,
The Body Shop Almond Milk & Honey Hand Cream, 1 Fl Oz
This hand cream from The Body Shop has over 1,000 perfect reviews and many reviewer say it's fantastic. It's super hydrating, smells really good and it's on sale today for just $3. We'd stock up on these!
NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray - Plump Finish
The Plump Finish setting spray from NYX is said to keep your makeup looking fresh for up to 24 hours. It has over 90,000 five-star reviews and many call this a holy grail setting spray. One reviewer even wrote, "My BF dumped me and my makeup was still flawless. I cried so hard and was scared to look in the mirror, but my makeup was perfectly flawless. Not a a tear-track in sight. And I cried ALOT." Right now it's on sale for $8.
R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
Amazon shoppers can't stop raving over how well the R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo works. It has over 3,800 five-star reviews, and one reviewer said they saw results immediately. "I got compliments the first day of using it," they wrote. "It really does make my hair look thicker and gorgeous." It typically costs around $34, but it's on sale for $24. So if you need something that gives you "big, beautiful, bouncy hair," add this shampoo to your cart.
Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit
Madison Reed's award-winning and best-selling Radiant Hair Color Kit is on sale for 30% off this Amazon October Prime Day. This premium hair color kit is Smart 8 Free and works to give you gorgeous, vibrant, multi-tonal hair. It works for different hair types and textures, and it's long-lasting. Once you try it, you'll never go back to other at-home hair colors again. Right now, it's on sale for $21 and you are limited to two kits per customer.
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
If you have yet to discover the wonders that is the Waterpik, now's your chance to snag one for a really good price. There's just nothing else that makes your mouth feel fresh and clean. It's no wonder the Waterpik has over 110,000 five-star reviews.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
The Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector needs no introduction. It's a go-to hair product for so many beauty enthusiasts out there, it has over 109,000 five-star reviews. It's a truly transformative hair treatment that can help smooth and repair damaged hair. Best part is, it's on sale today for $24.
Color Wow One-Minute Transformation
Need to fake a blow-dry in just minutes, get rid of any static or simply give some life to your hair? Color Wow One-Minute Transformation can do all that and more. With just a little bit of product into dry hair and brush, you'll achieve silky smooth perfection in an instant.
Pantene Gold Series Hair Mask, Anti-Breakage Combing Creme, Overnight Repair Serum, and Cleansing Conditioner
Looking for a hair care routine that will cleanse, revive and repair your tresses? The Pantene Gold Series Hair Regimen Pack comes with an Anti-Breakage Combing Creme, Overnight Repair Serum and Cleansing Conditioner with Biotin and Kukui Nut. Made for natural, curly and coily, textured hair, this hair regimen strengthens and moisturizes for $27.
The Body Shop Vitamin E Nourishing Night Cream
This 100% vegan night face cream has vitamin E, wheat germ oil and hyaluronic acid that will protect and intensely moisturize your skin. You can achieve glossy, reinvigorated skin with Vitamin E Nourishing Night Cream from The Body Shop for just under $15.
Sunday Riley Charcoal Smoothie Exfoliating Salicylic Acid Jelly Body Scrub
This Charcoal Smoothie Jelly Body Scrub by Sunday Riley shows results- take it from the countless review's calling the skin-repairing and rehydrating body scrub simply "amazing." For under $20, you'll be left with nourished skin smoothed of bumps and rough patches.
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Wear Liquid Liner
We can think of only a few things more annoying than smudged makeup. With the Epic Wear Liquid Liner from NYX, streaking eyeliner is one less thing you'll have to worry about. This Prime Day, the Epic Wear Liquid Liner is on sale and comes in an array of hues for you to choose from.
Sunday Riley Fairy Godmother Shimmering Body Oil Gel
Rihanna said something about shining bright like a diamond, and Sunday Riley understood the assignment. Their Fairy Godmother Shimmering Body Oil is named for every occasion you need to glow at. Originally listed just under $50, you can now grab the body oil gel for $24—hat's a deal that we certainly won't be passing up.
Revlon Permanent Hair Color
If there's one thing that Revlon knows, it's hair. If you're looking to get salon quality hair dye at home, look no further. Revlon's Permanent Hair Color is available in all the shades you could imagine this Prime Day for just $12.
Looking for more great Amazon beauty to shop today? Check out 20 Beauty Essentials Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on Right Now.