Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit

News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero.
On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC's Today in LA morning show.
"It's 10/10," Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. "I've been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It's exciting. It's fresh. It's a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there."
After delivering the news for three hours, Lynette joined her colleagues for a Facebook Live and reflected on the new chapter of her career.
"It feels good to be here," she said. "And to be honest, obviously 24 years at one station, I grew up there. I lived my whole life there pretty much as an adult. I was there when I got engaged, got married, had my daughter. Everything that I've done in my life that really matters to me, I've done in the last 24 years living here in Los Angeles. That's why it's home for me."
"The great thing is I bring all of that with me," Lynette continued. "All those memories, all those friendships, all those mentors that helped me learn…those are things I'll bring with me."
Lynette developed a large fan base in Southern California when she served as a reporter and anchor at fellow Los Angeles station KTLA. When asked about the support she received from followers in recent weeks, Lynette expressed gratitude for building a special connection with many viewers.
"I'm an open book," she said. "If I try to close the book a little bit, it just opens back up. I think people know a lot about me. I can't do it any other way."
Lynette continued, "Not everybody loves it or you or whatever. Not everyone is going to support that. But the people who do really do and they care and they want you to do well. It means a lot and it shows you how connected we are."
Back on Sept. 14, KTLA abruptly announced that Lynette was leaving the station after more than two decades. The journalist's final day co-anchoring KTLA's weekend morning show ended up being Sept. 4.
Lynette's co-anchor Mark Mester later addressed his close friend's departure on live TV.
"What the viewers experienced was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and I'm so sorry," he shared on Sept. 17. "I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because Lynette, I love you so much. You literally are my best friend. You do not deserve what happened to you."
He continued, "All we can say to you Lynette Romero this morning is we love you and miss you. We are going to offer you dignity and grace, which is what this station should have done from the beginning…I'm going to miss you on this set each and every day."
On Sept. 23, E! News confirmed that Mark was fired from KTLA. The station would not comment on the reason behind his termination.
Lynette recently told followers in a Facebook Live that she still communicates with Mark every day and said, "We will always be friends."
(E! and KNBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)