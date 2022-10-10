Jimmy Kimmel Shares Health Update on Son Billy 5 Years After Lifesaving Heart Surgeries

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Shares Update on Son Billy 5 Years After Heart Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel continues to honor the team that saved his son's life.

Five years after Billy underwent two lifesaving heart surgeries, the late night host shared a sweet update on how he and wife Molly McNearny's son is doing today.

"He's doing great. He's a very funny kid," Kimmel told E! News on Oct. 8 at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles honoring Panda Express and Kristin and Jeff Worthe 2022 Gala. "He loves Spiderman, jumping on my head and doing all the things we tell him not to do."

Billy, who was diagnosed with the rare congenital heart defect tetralogy of Fallot after his birth, is thriving now thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for him as a baby. "They fixed his heart," the 54-year-old said. "The heart is a super important part of the body...They fixed them up real good, so we're very grateful."

However, Billy isn't fully in the clear just yet. "He still needs one open-heart surgery, but he's doing great," Jimmy told E!. "I tried to explain the heart surgery to him because he has a bit of scar down the center of his chest, and he has almost no interest."