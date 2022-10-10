Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Explains Why Season 2 is Delayed

We'll be returning to Wellsbury (hopefully!) very soon.
The picturesque New England town is the setting of Netflix's Ginny & Georgia, which debuted in Feb. 2021 to rampant fandom. But, since it's been nearly two years since the first installment, when can we expect to see our favorite mother-daughter duo again?
"Soon, it's coming!" actress Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia Miller, told E! News exclusively at the GO Gala red carpet event Oct. 8. "I swear, it's coming!"
While the cast has wrapped filming, Howey explained that Netflix translates Ginny & Georgia into 180 different languages, which is where the delay comes from.
"That takes about four months," she noted. "So it's actually not the show itself. The show is done."
And while Howey hasn't exactly watched all 180 different versions of Ginny & Georgia, she did say she's seen "bits and pieces," noting the translation process actually brings together Georgia Millers from across the world.
"Sometimes the actors performing in other languages will reach out," she said, "and we'll get to connect over Instagram or something like that."
Ginny & Georgia follows a mother-daughter pair (played by Antonia Gentry and Howey, respectively) who, after a life on the run, settle down in the Northeastern town of Wellsbury. While the series drew Gilmore Girls comparisons when it first premiered, the show goes a step further, diving into the microaggressions that Ginny, who has a white mother and a Black father, faces from her new friends.
Gentry has called the experience of her character standing up to her friends "cathartic," calling back real-life incidents she's experienced.
"I forgave myself for not sticking up for myself," Gentry said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2021. "I forgave my friends for not being aware of what they were doing. It definitely brought me closure as an adult."
Before season two, catch up on Ginny & Georgia, now streaming on Netflix.