Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Explains Why Season 2 is Delayed

Watch : "Ginny & Georgia": Antonia Gentry Speaks Out After Taylor Swift Joke

We'll be returning to Wellsbury (hopefully!) very soon.

The picturesque New England town is the setting of Netflix's Ginny & Georgia, which debuted in Feb. 2021 to rampant fandom. But, since it's been nearly two years since the first installment, when can we expect to see our favorite mother-daughter duo again?

"Soon, it's coming!" actress Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia Miller, told E! News exclusively at the GO Gala red carpet event Oct. 8. "I swear, it's coming!"

While the cast has wrapped filming, Howey explained that Netflix translates Ginny & Georgia into 180 different languages, which is where the delay comes from.

"That takes about four months," she noted. "So it's actually not the show itself. The show is done."

And while Howey hasn't exactly watched all 180 different versions of Ginny & Georgia, she did say she's seen "bits and pieces," noting the translation process actually brings together Georgia Millers from across the world.