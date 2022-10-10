Nia Long Shares Family Photo With Sons Weeks After Fiancé Ime Udoka's Scandal

Watch : Nia Long SPEAKS OUT After Ime Udoka's Boston Celtics Suspension

Nia Long is focused on enjoying time with those closest to her.



Nearly three weeks after her fiancé Ime Udoka spoke out about his suspension as head coach of the Boston Celtics, the Best Man actress shared a glimpse into her world with their son Kez, 10, as well as her son Massai, 21, from a previous relationship. Alongside an Oct. 9 Instagram selfie of the trio, she posted a black heart emoji.



In late September, Ime was suspended for the upcoming season as head coach of the Celtics for violating team policies. Although the organization did not go into detail as to what policies were broken, ESPN reported, citing multiple sources, that Ime was facing disciplinary action for allegedly having "an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff."



After news broke of his suspension, Ime broke his silence regarding the matter. "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Ime said in a Sept. 22 statement. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."