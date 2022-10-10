Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors

Watch : Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing

Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

"Great win," he captioned a photo posted to his Instagram Stories of himself and his son fishing Oct. 9, "and a perfect night."

Tom—who is also dad to son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with wife Gisele Bündchen—seems to be trying to keep his mind off the rumors about the status of his marriage.

Just last week, a source told E! News that the seven-time Super Bowl champ and model, 42, hired New York-based divorce attorneys.

"There has always been a lot of love and passion between them," the source shared Oct. 4. "But now that they have been apart, it seems like this is better for everyone."

The insider added, "It's surprising to friends they have taken it this far."