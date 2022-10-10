Exclusive

John Legend's Surprising Connection to His The Voice Advisor Jazmine Sullivan Revealed

While praising his The Voice season 22 advisor Jazmine Sullivan, John Legend dished all about his history with the singer in an exclusive interview with E! News.

By Paige Strout Oct 10, 2022 6:57 PMTags
TVMusicJohn LegendNBCExclusivesThe VoiceCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: John Legend Reveals How "The Voice" Contestants Inspire Him

John Legend and Jazmine Sullivan knew each other long before teaming up on the latest season of The Voice.

"We go way back from the Philly days," Legend exclusively told E! News about his season 22 advisor on the NBC competition series. "She's still in Philly, but I went to college in Philly and spent a lot of time on the music scene there."

The "All of Me" singer shared that he would often watch a young Sullivan perform at open mic nights in the city and was amazed by her talent from the start, saying, "We were like, 'Who is this 15-year-old sounding like this?'"

Having recently collaborated with the two-time Grammy winner for the song "Love" off his new album LEGEND, the singer knew his Team Legend contestants would be just as excited as he was to work alongside Sullivan.

"I love when we have 'singer singers,'" the 43-year-old shared. "Her and Brandy are two of those artists where I know other singers love them as singers, and I just know each of them are gonna flip when they see her as their advisor."

photos
The Voice's Most Memorable Contestants

Taking on the role of advisor brought along several challenges for Sullivan, the biggest of which she revealed is having to give "constructive criticism."

"You don't want to hurt anybody's feelings, especially if they look up to you, so that was definitely hard to do," she told E! News. "Once you push past that and say, 'Whatever I give them is meant to make them grow,' then you know you just got to do it."

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Wonder Productions, Inc.

Luckily, Sullivan said Legend is "such a natural" when it comes to sharing advice with contestants, joking that he goes into "choir director mode" when giving critiques on performances.

Hear more from the duo—including how Legend finds himself inspired by the show's music industry hopefuls—in the full clip above.

The Voice Blind Auditions conclude tonight, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. on NBC, followed by the first of this season's Battle Rounds on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

New episodes of The Voice premiere Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider Reveals Status With Devon Diep

2

Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu Series Devil In the White City

3

NeNe Leakes Speaks Out After 23-Year-Old Son Suffers "Scary" Stroke

4

Tom Brady Fishes With His Son Jack Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors

5
Exclusive

Where Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Stand After RHOBH Reunion

Latest News

Lynette Romero Discusses First Day Anchoring New Show After KTLA Exit

Exclusive

Jimmy Kimmel Shares Health Update on Son 5 Years After Heart Surgeries

Exclusive

Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Explains Season 2's Delay

Why Kathie Lee Gifford Won’t Be Reading Kelly Ripa’s Book

Nia Long Shares Family Photo With Sons Weeks After Ime Udoka's Scandal

Tom Brady Fishes With His Son Jack Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors

Exclusive

John Legend's Connection to The Voice Advisor Jazmine Sullivan