Game of Thrones' Lena Headey Marries Marc Menchaca During Star-Studded Ceremony

Watch : Lena Headey GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Emmys

We are bending the knee to this Game of Thrones wedding.

Lena Headey and Marc Menchaca tied the knot during a glamorous ceremony in Italy on Oct. 6. Headey's pal, yoga teacher Tania Brown, shared an array of photos from the special day on Instagram Oct. 8, including a sweet snap of Headey, 49, sticking her tongue out at the camera while wearing a white gown with a veil and roses throughout her hair.

It was a full Game of Thrones reunion as Headey's former co-stars Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Michelle Fairley and Conleth Hill were among those in attendance. Included in the carousel of pics Brown posted, was one of Dinklage kissing another guest on the cheek.

"Sky's on fire. Hearts full. No filters needed in what has been the most beautiful few days EVER…,"Brown captioned the post. "Insanely beautiful and generous @iamlenaheadey LOVE fuelled joy and laughs. THANK YOU."

Hairstylist Charley McEwen also captured the star-studded event, sharing a group shot photo featuring Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas. McEwen captioned the pic, "Puglia Party People."