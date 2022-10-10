See Vanessa Bryant Join Daughter Natalia Bryant at USC Family Weekend

The Bryant family has a whole lot of Trojan pride.
Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia Bryant showed off their school spirit while at the University of Southern California's annual Parents Weekend, a celebration created by the university for parents to visit students on campus.
To commemorate the moment, the proud mom shared a sweet compilation video documenting the mother-daughter duo's time together. She captioned the Oct. 8 post, "USC Parents Weekend with my baby @nataliabryant."
For the occasion, the two went all out in wardrobe department, sporting the school's red and white colors. As shown in the Instagram clips, Vanessa and Natalia couldn't help but smile as confetti gets blasted them during the weekend festivities, which also included dancing and singing along to some good music including Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."
The heartwarming post was met with a ton of comments from A-lister's sharing their love for the duo.
Khloe Kardashian commented, "Awwww this looks amazing!!"
Basketball player Sabrina Ionescu praised Vanessa in the replies, writing, "Omg the coolest mom."
Another person among the lineup of celebs commenting was Kyle Richards, who posting three clapping emojis and two red hearts.
In another post shared from the event, Vanessa shared a selfie Natalia took of the two. She wrote, "1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On."
The IMG model began her college career at USC in 2021, where she is pursuing her film degree. And she's not doing school alone, as her roommate is another familiar face: Euphoria star Storm Reid.
"I'm loving everything. I feel like this whole year flew by so fast. It was everything I expected and honestly more," Natalia—whose father Kobe Bryant and sister Gigi Bryant passed away in 2020—told ET of her experience so far back in March. "It was just everything, so I'm so happy to be with everybody that I like. I've just loved everyone that I've met."