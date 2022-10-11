Josh Duhamel & Lauren Graham Are Finally Working Together The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Preview

Watch : The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Cast Dishes on Season 2

It seems like Alex (Lauren Graham) and Coach Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel) are finally joining forces.

The protective mother and intense former NHL player have been at war since the titular hockey team first showed up at EPIC, an elite hockey summer training program run by Colin. But in this exclusive clip of Oct. 12's The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode, Alex and Colin finally agree on a course of action—and, of course, their fiery interaction could melt even the iciest of hockey players' hearts.

After Alex approaches Colin complaining about the absurdity of the Coach Classic, a tournament where the coaches take to the ice against the kids, Colin realizes that his own son, Jace (Naveen Paddock), gave up his spot in the competition for Alex's son Evan (Brady Noon).

"Well, you can't take Jace's spot," Colin admonishes Alex. "That's not how this works."

Alex shoots back, saying, "Well, I'm not having Evan play in that game!"