RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Kathy Hilton Today Amid Lisa Rinna Feud

For Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion was just as scary as a horror movie.
In fact, the Halloween Ends star exclusively told E! News that it was her absolute "least favorite reunion" ever, mainly because of her half-sister, Kathy Hilton's, feud with co-star Lisa Rinna.
As teased in the reunion trailer, things do not go smoothly for the pair while confronting their ongoing drama—which includes Lisa accusing Kathy of insulting cast members during a "meltdown" on the group's Aspen trip—resulting in hurt feelings for all, especially Kyle.
So where do the siblings stand today?
"Things are not great right now," Kyle shared before adding that she has "high hopes" they will be able to make things right.
"We're a family and we'll always come back together," she continued. "I know that's why I was so emotional at the reunion. For me, I don't think people realize how much it affects my family and the relationships, and I have been holding that in for so long, and that's why I felt so emotional."
As for how her friendship with Lisa has been affected by everything, the 53-year-old said, "Things pretty much remain as you saw on the season finale," adding that the reunion didn't do much to resolve this season's biggest drama.
"It was the first reunion that we left and we didn't have drinks or dinner or do a group photo or hug or anything," she revealed. "It was just done, so I kind of was left with not a good feeling, and just trying to work through that."
All in all, Kyle said her biggest takeaway from the reunion was that "it was the most difficult one I've ever done and that I wish it had gone differently."
Fans will have to see the drama play out for themselves on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills three-part season 12 reunion, which begins Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
Halloween Ends premieres in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)