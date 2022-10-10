George Clooney Reacts to Julia Roberts Calling Their Kissing Scene "Ridiculous"

Watch : Julia Roberts' Twins Phinnaeus & Hazel Turn 17!

Julia Roberts is spilling the tea on her best friend's wedding kiss.

The actress, 54, recently revealed what it was like for her to share an on-screen smooch with BFF George Clooney for their new movie Ticket to Paradise.

"It's kind of ridiculous," she told Hoda Kotb on the Oct. 10 episode of Today. "It is like kissing your best friend."

However, the Gravity actor didn't seem to appreciate her kissing critique. "Well thanks for that," Clooney, 61, joked. "You know that I'm a two-time Sexiest Man Alive."

Still, Roberts couldn't get over the awkwardness of kissing her longtime pal—even though she tried. "You go, 'Wait, my best friend is George Clooney. Maybe I better tune in a little bit,'" she explained. "But then you just can't."

In Ticket to Paradise, the Oscar winners play exes who reunite for their daughter's wedding and work together to try to stop her from getting married, fearing she'll end up in the same place they did. Unlike their characters, Roberts and Clooney have never been romantically involved. However, they do go way back. They first worked together in their 2001 movie Ocean's Eleven, reuniting for its 2004 sequel Ocean's Twelve. The A-listers also starred alongside one another in films like Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and Money Monster.