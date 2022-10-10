Malin Akerman Reveals Her Very Personal Connection to World Mental Health Day

Watch : Olympian Gabby Douglas Shares Message on Mental Health

For Malin Akerman, the development of World Mental Health Day was long overdue.

Growing up in Canada in the 1980s, "My brother suffered from severe OCD as a child and watching him go through that, without any resources, was really challenging for the whole family," the actress told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We took courses at children's hospitals on how to deal with it."

The experience led her to study child psychology at Toronto's York University before making the decision to pursue acting full-time. And she became even more invested after welcoming her son Sebastian with ex-husband Roberto Zincone in April 2013.

"One in five children are affected by mental health issues," Akerman explained. "That's a huge number and we need to really look at that. We're in a in a place right now, where more than ever, we need to talk about mental health. Especially with kids, we have to set them up for success."