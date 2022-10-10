Keanu Reeves Exits Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese’s Series Devil In the White City

Watch : Keanu Reeves Almost Wasn't Keanu Reeves

We won't see Keanu Reeves on the small screen anytime soon.

The actor, who was set to make his television debut in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu and Paramount TV series The Devil in the White City, will no longer appear the series, Entertainment Weekly reported Oct. 7. No reason for his departure was given, and reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to E!'s requests for comment.

Reeves was set to play Daniel H. Burnham, the legendary architect who was the creative vision behind the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. The Devil in the White City, based on Erik Larson's 2003 nonfiction book of the same name, will follow Burnham and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America's first modern-day serial killer whose notorious Murder Castle—where he killed many of his victims—was built in the Fair's shadow. Before his 1896 execution, Holmes confessed to 27 murders, though some claim he killed up to 200 people.