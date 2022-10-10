Keanu Reeves Exits Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese’s Series Devil In the White City

Keanu Reeves will no longer be starring in Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's upcoming series Devil In the White City. Read on to find out the details about his exit.

By Charlotte Walsh Oct 10, 2022 4:31 PMTags
TVTom CruiseLeonardo DiCaprioCelebrities
Watch: Keanu Reeves Almost Wasn't Keanu Reeves

We won't see Keanu Reeves on the small screen anytime soon. 

The actor, who was set to make his television debut in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu and Paramount TV series The Devil in the White City, will no longer appear the series, Entertainment Weekly reported Oct. 7. No reason for his departure was given, and reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to E!'s requests for comment.

Reeves was set to play Daniel H. Burnham, the legendary architect who was the creative vision behind the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. The Devil in the White City, based on Erik Larson's 2003 nonfiction book of the same name, will follow Burnham and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America's first modern-day serial killer whose notorious Murder Castle—where he killed many of his victims—was built in the Fair's shadow. Before his 1896 execution, Holmes confessed to 27 murders, though some claim he killed up to 200 people.

photos
Keanu Reeves's Best Roles

In addition to starring in the film, Reeves was also set to executive produce the series alongside Scorsese and DiCaprio.

The series has had a long road to the small screen, with various studios and actors trying to adapt the book since it came out nearly two decades ago. Tom Cruise first nabbed the rights for a film in 2003, but they expired just a year later. In 2010, DiCaprio acquired the rights with the intention to star in the project as the serial killer, with Scorsese boarding as director in 2015. Just a few years later in 2019, Hulu announced that the story would be coming to the streamer as a limited series, but it's unclear if DiCaprio will now be involved beyond executive producing.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Devil in the White City is expected to premiere on Hulu sometime in 2023. 

