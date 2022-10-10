Anthropologie Flash Sale: Get This $148 Dress for Just $35 and More 76% Off Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Anthropologie is the place to shop if you want classic pieces you'll keep in your wardrobe forever. And, of course, Anthropologie always has the latest fashion trends as well. No matter what you're looking for or what occasion you're shopping for, Anthropologie has plenty of options. And, right now, there are a lot of can't-miss deals.

Get an extra 30% off Anthropologie sale items today only. Depending on which styles you buy, you can save up to 76% on your purchase. Here's what you need to do: scroll through the Anthropologie sale section, add your favorite styles to your cart, and check out. You will not see your final discount until you check out. There's an automatic 30% discount on the sale price in your basket. There's no promo code to remember, just a bunch of great deals.

You can get this $90 top for just $21. Or this $78 button-down sweater for $28. This $148 dress costs $35, today only. If you're looking for more major discounts, here are some of the best deals at Anthropologie right now.