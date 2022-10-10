Charlie Puth Says “Nobody Was Really Present” at Ellen DeGeneres’ Music Label

Watch : Did Charlie Puth Use TikTok to Tease His Upcoming Music?!

Charlie Puth is opening up about his experience under Ellen DeGeneres' music label.

The "Light Switch" singer, 30, reflected on his time with the former talk show host's now-defunct label, eleveneleven, following remarks by Greyson Chance—who signed with the label in 2010—about being "completely abandoned" by DeGeneres after she oversaw much of his initial career.

"We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson," Puth explained in an interview with Rolling Stone Oct. 8. "But I do agree with him that nobody was really present, certainly after the creation of my first demo EP. I didn't really hear from anybody after that. Not putting any blame just on one person, but from a collective, all the people that were in that room, they just disappeared."

Puth—who signed with DeGeneres' label alongside former collaborator Emily Luther after seeing their 2009 cover of Adele's "Someone Like You"—addressed widespread claims that the Finding Dory star, 64, is difficult to work for.