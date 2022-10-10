Lizzo Appears to Respond After Kanye West Comments on Her Weight

While performing during a concert in Toronto, Lizzo seemingly addressed the recent statements Kanye West made about her weight: “I’m minding my fat, Black beautiful business.”

Lizzo wants fans to know that she'll always feel good as hell.
 
Just one day after Kanye West made comments about her and her weight on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the "About Damn Time" singer shared during a concert at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto how she feels about celebrities bringing her up unprompted.
 
"I feel like everybody in America got my motherkf---ing name in their motherf---ing mouth for no motherf---ing reason," she's seen saying—without mentioning Kanye by name—in a video shared by TMZ. "I'm minding my fat, Black beautiful business." Referring to all the chatter surrounding her, Lizzo joked that she may just stay in Canada, saying, "Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"

During Kanye's sit-down on Oct. 7 with Fox News, he mentioned the singer while talking about comments on social media.

"When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots… on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal," he said. 'When it's actually unhealthy."

"Let's get aside from the fact whether it's fashion and Vogue, which it's not, or if someone thinks it's attractive, to each his own," Kanye continued. "It's actually clinically unhealthy. For people to promote that, it's demonic."

This isn't the first time Lizzo has addressed those who have had negative comments about her physical appearance. While accepting an award at the MTV Video Music Awards in late August, the "About Damn Time" singer took a moment to address her haters. (A few days beforehand on Aug. 26, comedian Aries Spears received backlash after making comments about her weight).

"To the bitches that got something to say about me in the press," she said during the Aug. 28 show. "You know what? I'm not going to say nothing. They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don't you clap back? Why don't you clap back?' Cause bitch, I'm winning, ho! THIS BITCH IS WINNING."

