SuperDuperKyle Would Be Happy to Collab With This Artist One Day

There's only one artists that comes to mind when it comes to rapper SuperDuperKyle's dream collab. The star revealed that and more on the latest episode of E! News' DRIVE!.

Oct 10, 2022
SuperDuperKyle (a.k.a. Kyle Thomas Harvey) may be a rapper, but he'd love to explore different musical genres with one artist in particular.

"I would love to collab with Pharrell [Williams] really, really bad," Kyle exclusively told host Austin J. Mills on the Oct. 10 episode of E! News' digital series DRIVE!.

"Pharrell is just like the master of knowing all," he continued. "And I feel like Pharrell can make pop songs, he can make real hip-hop songs, he can make dance songs, he can make all of them. So, I would love to see what I would make if I was working with him. That'd be so sick. I'd be officially cool forever."

But when asked during a rapid-fire question round who his favorite artist is, the 29-year-old surprisingly didn't choose the "Happy" singer. Instead, he responded, "Kid Cudi." He recently snapped a pic with the fellow rapper at New York Fashion Week last month and shared the moment with fans on Instagram.

He switched up answers again when asked what his go-to karaoke song is, to which he picked "21 Questions" by 50 Cent ft. Nate Dogg. But perhaps the answer that surprised Austin the most was what job Kyle would pursue if he wasn't in the music industry.

"If I wasn't a rapper," Kyle said, "I would be a history teacher."

While the "Keep it Real" artist has yet to achieve his dream of working with Pharrell, he managed to check another dream off his bucket list by purchasing his white Porsche 911, which he and Austin took out for a spin during the episode.

"When I was a kid, I actually had a Hot Wheel that was a Porsche," he revealed. "It's something that's more of a sports car. It's fast enough to be that and it's also still pretty classy and it's not like, ‘Hey, look at me. I'm in a Ferarri.'"

Hear more of Kyle's rapid-fire responses—including whether he prefers car sex or shower sex—in the full clip above.

New episodes of DRIVE! premiere Mondays at 8 a.m. on E! Online and E! News' YouTube page.

