Why Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Got Booed at Mets Game

Watch : Emma Stone Raves Over "Easy A" in 2010: E! News Rewind

Emma Stone and Dave McCary aren't afraid to show where their loyalties lie.

The couple proudly donned their San Diego Padres apparel as the team took on the Mets at New York's Citi Field on Oct. 7. In fact, according to a video shard by ESPN, Mets fans booed Stone and McCary when they appeared on the jumbotron.

However, the La La Land actress and the Brigsby Bear director didn't let this throw a curveball in their date night. As the clip shows, they raised their glasses to cheers, with Stone shrugging off the boos with a smile. And it looks like the team appreciated their support.

"Big fans of these fans," an Oct. 7 tweet from the Padres' official account read. "Hi Dave and Emma!"

Stone, 33, and McCary, 37, got to see the team pull out quite the victory, too. The Padres beat the Mets with a final score of 7-1 and then went on to eliminate the New York team from the Wild Card Series in game three on Oct. 9.