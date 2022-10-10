Watch Ozzy Osbourne Ditch His Cane for Slow Dance With Wife Sharon at Her 70th Birthday Party

Ozzy Osbourne got rid of his cane to dance with his wife Sharon Osbourne at her Great Gatsby-themed 70th birthday party. See the couple hit the dancefloor below.

Ozzy Osbourne is not letting his health stop him from dancing with his wife Sharon Osbourne.

The Black Sabbath singer—who has been dealing with several health ailments in the last few years, including Parkinson's disease—took to the floor Oct. 8 to enjoy a slow dance with his wife at her Great Gatsby-themed 70th birthday party.

The former Talk host shared a video of the special moment on Instagram, which sees she and Ozzy, 73, approach the dance floor while their pregnant daughter Kelly cues the band to play James Arthur's song, "Say You Won't Let Go."

Sharon then takes Ozzy's wooden cane and hands it to one of their grandchildren before the lovebirds place their arms around each other and sway side to side. She captioned the Oct. 8 post, "All my wishes in one room. My heart is full."  

The couple's romantic dance comes just days after Sharon got candid about her husband's ongoing health issues. In particular, she shared how their lives have been affected since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease—a nervous system disorder that affects movement—in 2020.

"I just think of my husband, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man," the Coming Home author shared with English broadcaster Jeremy Paxman for his ITV documentary Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson's. "Suddenly, your life just stops—life as you knew it."

The TV personality added, "When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him. I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."

Though dealing with Ozzy's health ailments has been tough, Sharon noted one positive side to it all: "The family. We spend so much more time together."

