Charli D'Amelio Shares Sweet Nickname for Boyfriend Landon Barker on His 19th Birthday

Charli D'Amelio's nickname for Landon Barker has just been revealed.
In honor of her boyfriend's birthday, the TikToker shared a series of photos of the couple to Instagram Oct. 9 and wrote, "Happy 19th landlord!"
Landlord, er Landon, seemed to appreciate the sweet shout-out, writing "love you!" in the comments. He also re-shared Charli's post on Instagram Stories, calling her "my [heart]."
A source told E! News in June that Charli, 18, and Landon were in the "early stages of dating." But as time went on, it became clear that their relationship was getting more serious. They've shown PDA, hung out with each other's families and friends and supported each other in their careers. Just last week, Landon attended Dancing With the Stars with his dad Travis Barker and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian to cheer on Charli, who is competing this season with pro Mark Ballas.
"He was very proud of me," the social media star told reporters about Landon's reaction after her performance. "He's never seen me dance before so I think I was nervous, but he's always been so supportive."
And it looks like Charli and Landon can thank her sister Dixie D'Amelio for connecting them.
"When it happened, I set it up," Dixie, 21, said on the Oct. 6 episode of the BFFs podcast, later adding, "I saw him and [told Charli], 'Why don't you talk to Landon? He seems like a nice kid. Your type I guess.' And I didn't think any more of it ‘cause, I don't know, I was being a good older sister."
While Charli knows the public may have opinions about her romance with Landon, she noted she tries to tune out any noise and just focus on their relationship.
"What happened is, for these past two years, I've put what everyone thinks of me above my own happiness and this was the first time that I really listened to my heart," she said on the podcast. "And if that creates drama for other people, that's theirs to deal with. I'm happy, he's happy and that's really all to it."