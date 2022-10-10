Selena Gomez Says She’s “Grateful to Be Alive” in Tearful Documentary Trailer

In the newly released trailer for her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Selena Gomez is opening up like never before: "It's about who I am, being okay with where I am."

Look at her now.
 
In the newly released trailer for her My Mind & Me documentary, Selena Gomez is sharing an in-depth look at the aspects of her personal life amid her years-long health struggles.

"Just be who you are Selena," the singer says in the opening of the clip. "No cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."
 
As the synopsis for the film reads, "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."
 
As for the unexpected turn, the 30-year-old has been open about her health ailments over the years including being diagnosed with Lupus (for which she underwent a kidney transplant), and her battles with anxiety and depression—all of which are mentioned within the emotional two-minute trailer.

"Let me make a promise: I am going to stop living like this," she narrates. "How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?"

As the Barney & Friends alum explained through tears, "My whole life, since I was kid, I've been working. I don't wanna be like, super famous, but I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good."
 
When asked what she feels like is stopping her most times, she responded, "That I'm not good enough. That's something that I felt a lot of growing up." But as Selena says, she's using her influence to connect with other people around the world, adding, "Clearly, I'm still here to use whatever I have to help someone else."
 
"I am happier, and I'm in control of my emotions and thoughts," the actress is also seen saying in a speech featured at the end of the emotional clip. "More than I have ever been."

Watch the singer's up-close-and-personal journey when Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premieres Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.

