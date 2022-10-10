Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares Couple's Workout Video 9 Months After His Death

Watch : Bob Saget's Wife & Friends Pay Tribute on His 66th Birthday

Sweatin' with the Sagets.

Marking nine months since Bob Saget's passing, the comedian's wife Kelly Rizzo shared an adorable throwback clip of the duo taking part in couple's challenge on social media.

In the "silly video," posted to Instagram Oct. 9, the pair take turns doing push-ups as they answered questions such as who was interested first (Bob), who falls asleep first (Kelly) and who said I love you first (both).

"It feels like forever and also one day all at the same time," Kelly, 43, wrote in the caption. "I love looking back on these videos to see how much joy and silliness and fun and love we shared."

She continued, "The pain and grief ebbs and flows and I still have some days that just suck and there are days that are lighter now too. But every day there is a palpable hole where he used to be. But at the same time he left behind SO much residual love and laughter that he still feels so near and present. It's all quite an enigma."