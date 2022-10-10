Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares Couple's Workout Video 9 Months After His Death

Sweatin' with the Sagets.
Marking nine months since Bob Saget's passing, the comedian's wife Kelly Rizzo shared an adorable throwback clip of the duo taking part in couple's challenge on social media.
In the "silly video," posted to Instagram Oct. 9, the pair take turns doing push-ups as they answered questions such as who was interested first (Bob), who falls asleep first (Kelly) and who said I love you first (both).
"It feels like forever and also one day all at the same time," Kelly, 43, wrote in the caption. "I love looking back on these videos to see how much joy and silliness and fun and love we shared."
She continued, "The pain and grief ebbs and flows and I still have some days that just suck and there are days that are lighter now too. But every day there is a palpable hole where he used to be. But at the same time he left behind SO much residual love and laughter that he still feels so near and present. It's all quite an enigma."
Noting their fourth wedding anniversary is coming later this month, the Eat Travel Rock host ended her post with a special message to her late husband, writing, "Miss you and love you so much, honey."
Bob died of head trauma on January 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida. The 65-year-old was in the middle of a standup comedy tour at the time, and had performed the night before at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall near Jacksonville.
Kelly's recently opened up about processing Bob's sudden death, noting that her emotions are "ever changing."
"You can think you're doing better one moment, and then all of a sudden, you have a week where it just comes crashing down on you and it surprises the hell out of you," she told E! News on red carpet for Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget last month. "You're like 'Whoa, I thought it was doing better. Where did that come from?'"
Despite her grief, Kelly said she copes through her loss by "choosing to be happy."
As Kelly told E! News, "I'm choosing gratitude and being grateful for the time we had together versus feeling sad that our time was cut short."