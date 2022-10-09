Exclusive

What Lily Collins Learned After One Year of Marriage to Charlie McDowell

Before hosting the 16th Annual GO Campaign Gala in Los Angeles, Lily Collins opened up about married life with husband Charlie McDowell, calling the writer-director her “best friend.”

By Spencer Lubitz, Ashley Joy Parker Oct 09, 2022 11:16 PMTags
Red CarpetExclusivesCouplesLily CollinsCelebrities
Watch: Lily Collins Marries Charlie McDowell in Dreamy Ceremony

Lily in love.

One years after tying the knot with writer/director Charlie McDowellLily Collins opened up about life as a newlywed, sharing with E! News what she has learned about her husband and their relationship as a married couple.

"We can kind of conquer anything," she exclusively told E! News at the 16th Annual GO Campaign Gala Presented by Netflix and Beachbody in Los Angeles on Oct. 8. "We've been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months."

The Emily in Paris star added, "I just feel so grateful that I have someone next to me to be able to accomplish that and your best friend with you all the time.

At the star-studded charity event, Charlie escorted his wife—the evening's host—down the red carpet as she wore a Prada dress and Cartier jewelry.

photos
Lily Collins' Best Looks

Lily, 33, and Charlie, 39, made relationship Instagram official in August 2019 and got engaged one year later. They married in September 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Colorado in front of family and friends, including the groom's mom, actress Mary Steenburgen.

David Livingston/Getty Images

"Charlie, my son, and Lily, my daughter-in-law!!! Thank you for letting us all bask in the sheer beauty of your love for each other," Mary wrote on Instagram after the ceremony. "My heart is overflowing and it almost feels like the last few days were some sort of beautiful dream. But it is all real, and I feel like the luckiest mother in the world."

Lily marked her first wedding anniversary last month with a sweet social tribute to Charlie which included a series of cute couple pics.

"Thank you for being my rock, my constant source of love and laughs, and my emotional support throughout our time here yet again," she wrote on Instagram on Sept. 30. "Our faces pretty much sum up this season. We certainly know how to work hard and play hard together. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell and I couldn't have done it without you." 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider Reveals Status With Devon Diep

2

Lynette Romero Shares Update on Co-Anchor Mark Mester After KTLA Exit

3

Chicago and Psalm West Sing Kanye West's Song That References Them

4
Exclusive

Lily Collins Reveals What She Has Learned After One Year of Marriage

5

Elon Musk Offers Theory About His Daughter Vivian’s Estrangement

Latest News

Exclusive

Lily Collins Reveals What She Has Learned After One Year of Marriage

Chicago and Psalm West Sing Kanye West's Song That References Them

Elon Musk Offers Theory About His Daughter Vivian’s Estrangement

Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Won't Run for President

SNL's Ego Nwodim Plays Ariel the Little Mermaid on Show

Shakira Shares Video of a Stomped Heart After Gerard Piqué Split

Moms of Nick Cannon's Kids Celebrate the Dad of 10's 42nd Birthday