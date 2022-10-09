What Lily Collins Learned After One Year of Marriage to Charlie McDowell

Watch : Lily Collins Marries Charlie McDowell in Dreamy Ceremony

Lily in love.

One years after tying the knot with writer/director Charlie McDowell, Lily Collins opened up about life as a newlywed, sharing with E! News what she has learned about her husband and their relationship as a married couple.

"We can kind of conquer anything," she exclusively told E! News at the 16th Annual GO Campaign Gala Presented by Netflix and Beachbody in Los Angeles on Oct. 8. "We've been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months."

The Emily in Paris star added, "I just feel so grateful that I have someone next to me to be able to accomplish that and your best friend with you all the time.

At the star-studded charity event, Charlie escorted his wife—the evening's host—down the red carpet as she wore a Prada dress and Cartier jewelry.