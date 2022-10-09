Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them

Kim Kardashian shared a video of her and ex Kanye West's youngest children, Chicago and Psalm, singing his and XXXTentacion's song "True Love."

Oct 09, 2022
MusicKim KardashianKanye WestCeleb KidsKardashiansChicago WestPsalm West
Following in dad's footsteps?

In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.

"It's not, 'Don't make me complicated,'" she tells Psalm. "It's, 'True love / shouldn't be this complicated."

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021, posted the video days after Kanye repeated grievances with his ex over parenting issues on Instagram. "True Love," which he and XXXTENTACION co-wrote, references the former couple's four kids, including Chicago by name, with lyrics such as "I only see three kids, who watchin' Chicago? / And you know all the nannies they're Danny Nesbrasco." In Kim's video, the former couple's kids do not perform these parts.

The reality star captioned the post, "OMG they are just sooooo cute. I had to share!"

Her sister Khloe Kardashian concurred, writing, "They are the cutest ever."

This is not the first time the Kardashian family's kids have won the hearts of fans over again with their social media game. Two days before Kim shared her video, younger sister Kylie Jenner posted a TikTok showing herself, daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and mom Kris Jenner wearing shades in a car while lip-syncing to one of the momager's confessionals on The Kardashians.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

