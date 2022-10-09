Elon Musk Offers Theory About His Teenage Daughter Vivian’s Estrangement

Watch : Elon Musk Seemingly Responds to Having Twin Babies

Elon Musk believes he knows who is to blame for his daughter Vivian cutting ties with him.

According to Financial Times, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO—who has fathered 10 children—alleges that the 18-year-old no longer wants to be associated with him because of the supposed takeover of elite schools and university by neo-Marxists.

"It's full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Elon told the U.K. newspaper in comments posted Oct. 7. "It [the relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others [children].

He added, "Can't win them all."

Elon shared his theory with Financial Times four months after a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted Vivian's request to legally change her gender from male to female and her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, per documents obtained by E! News.

In her initial petition—which was filed in mid-April—Vivian made it clear she was estranged from her dad, declaring, "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."