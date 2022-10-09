Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Won't Run for President

Sorry America, President Rock will not be sworn into office anytime soon.
After toying with the idea for years, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson declared that a presidential run is officially, "off the table" as he has chosen to focus on his family.
"I love our country and everyone in it," he shared in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, which aired Oct. 9. "I also love being a daddy."
Johnson, 50, is dad to three kids—Simone Johnson, 21 with ex Dany Garcia and Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4 with wife Lauren Hashian. He called his daughters his "No. 1 priority."
"Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives," he continued, "Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years for my first daughter's growing up, [at] this critical age at this critical time in her life. And that's what the presidency will do."
He added, "Sure, CEO sounds great, but the No. 1 thing I want to be is daddy. That's it."
Johnson previously teased his political aspirations in 2016, after which the Washington Post ran an opinion piece noting that "he could actually win."
"A year ago, it started coming up more and more," he told GQ in 2017. "There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think 'Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.'"
Weighing in on politicians in power at the time, the former pro wrestler admitted he''d "like to see a better leadership."
"I'd like to see a greater leadership," he continued. "When there's a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you're in a disagreement with—for example, the media—I feel like it informs me that I could be better."
He added, "We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s--t out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we've got to figure it out."
In 2021, when a poll found that 46% of Americans would be enthusiastic about the former professional wrestler running for president, Johnson responded to the vote of confidence on Instagram, saying, "I don't think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club—but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people."
In a cover story for Vanity Fair later that year, the Jungle Cruise star said he wouldn't rule out running one day, but confessed he didn't "know the first thing about politics."
He added, "I care deeply about our country. I care about every f---ing American who bleeds red, and that's all of them. And—there's no delusion here—I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn't necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That's where I am today."
Johnson's potential run for office was even integrated into his hit NBC comedy Young Rock. In the show's second season, the star runs for president in the year 2023. However, when the election results were revealed during the May 24 season two finale, Johnson did not claim victory.