SNL's Ego Nwodim Plays Ariel the Little Mermaid on Show Amid Disney Movie Controversy

Don't call the new Little Mermaid "Black Ariel," Saturday Night Live says.

The casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake in 2019 has since sparked debate, with critics unhappy that the role, portrayed as white in the 1989 animated film, did not go to a white actress. The news, and a recently released first teaser showing the star singing "Part of Your World," has also inspired a new generation to dress up as Ariel. On NBC's SNL Oct. 8, cast member Ego Nwodim portrayed the character on Weekend Update.

"Disney recently made history after announcing the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid featuring a Black Ariel," co-host Colin Jost said. "Here to comment is Black Ariel."

Ego then joined the anchor desk in a Little Mermaid costume. "Thanks so much Colin," she said. "You know, you can just call me Ariel. I don't call you White Colin. To your face."