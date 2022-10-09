Adam Levine and Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo Enjoy a Beach Day Weeks After DM Scandal

Watch : Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal

Everything is beachy keen between Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo.

On Oct. 8, weeks after the Maroon 5 frontman denied affair accusations, he and the pregnant Victoria's Secret model were spotted looking cozy on a day out by the seaside with their family in central California. Behati, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, was all smiles as she sat by her husband on a blanket on the sand. The group also enjoyed a bike ride together.

The pair, who share two daughters, have put up a united front since Instagram model Sumner Stroh's alleged on social media that she'd had an affair with Adam, sharing flirty DMs she said he sent her, and have appeared together in public a few times since the scandal broke. Last week, Adam returned to the stage, performing with Maroon 5 at Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's The Event fundraiser in Las Vegas, for the first time since responding to the allegations and Behati was spotted supporting him backstage.