The Great British Bake Off Faces Backlash Over Its Mexican Week Episode

Many viewers of The Great British Bake Off didn't find its "Mexican Week" so great.

Scores of people on social media have criticized the episode, which was released in both the U.K. and the U.S. in recent days, for alleged cultural appropriation. They cited its use of visual stereotypes, such as co-hosts Matt Lucas and Noah Fielding wearing sarapes and sombreros in the very first scene, and puns—noting the pair's discussion about making "Mexican jokes" to risk offending people—"not even juan."

One user tweeted, "16 seconds into the Mexican Week ep of #GBBO and I'm already offended."

Another viewer wrote, "I just want yall to understand *how* f--king racist this is," in response to a clip of Lucas shaking maracas on the episode.

Viewers also criticized stars' mispronunciations of names of dishes such as "guacamole," "besos" and "pico de gallo" and how co-judge Prue Leith comments that cakes look Mexican because they have "bright colors."