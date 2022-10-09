Elevate Your Wardrobe With the Target Fall Designer Collection

Shop these on-trend, under-budget styles from Sergio Hudson, La Ligne, and Kika Vargas.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 09, 2022
Target Fall

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Autumn is finally here, which means it's time to break out the fall wardrobe. If you're not feeling your clothes from last year, it could be time to shop for some new pieces. No store does seasonal fashion like Target. The Target Fall Designer Collections are here with versatile pieces from Sergio Hudson, La Ligne, and Kika Vargas.

Sergio Hudson's collection has lots of monochromatic sets that bring an easy glamour to your everyday wardrobe. Kika Vargas' pieces have hand-drawn prints and romantic silhouettes. The La Ligne drop has lots of stripes.

Shop these limited-time collections at Target before they sell out.

Target Fall Designer Collections

Upgrade your closet with these finds from Sergio Hudson, La Ligne, and Kika Vargas.

Sergio Hudson
La Ligne
Kika Vargas



