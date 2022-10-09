Shakira Shares Video of Heart Being Stomped on After Gerard Piqué Split

Watch : Is Shakira Shading Ex Gerard Pique in Her New Music?

Her clips don't lie.

On Oct. 8, Shakira expressed her pain with cryptic video posted to her Instagram feed. In the clip, a man wearing dress shoes is seen stomping over a human heart as he walks through a busy scene.

She captioned the post, "I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen."

E! News has reached out to Shakira's reps for comment but have not heard back.

The "She Wolf" singer, 45, didn't specify what or who had hurt her, however, the post comes hot-on-the-heels of her split from husband Gerard Piqué.

Over the summer, the former couple—who went public with their romance in 2011 and share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7—announced they were breaking up after more than a decade together.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," they said in a joint statement to E! News on June 4. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."