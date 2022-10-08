Paris Hilton Shares Hilarious TikTok Response to Man Who Alleged He "Robbed" Her

More than 15 years ago, one night in Paris Hilton's car turned a fan into a thief. Now, he is ready to confess—and may have made a new bestie in the process.
In a TikTok freestyle rap video that follows the "One Thing About Me" trend, influencer Gregory Brown from the AsapSCIENCE channel recalled a story how he "robbed" the heiress of a pair of designer sunglasses during a night of partying. Paris, who was famously one several celebrities targeted by a "Bling Ring" of burglars, not only appears unbothered by the incident but even responded to the video about the '00s incident in a very '20s way: Through a TikTok reaction "duet."
"One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton and I hope she never sees this because I could go to jail. The slammer," Greg, 34, said in his original video. "I was at an M.I.A. concert. The musician. It was great. I was drinking and [makes a smoking gesture]. I left the concert and then a big, black car pulled up and all these people screamed and Paris Hilton got out."
Greg continued, "Then everyone goes inside, including Paris Hilton. The club was called The Guvernment in Toronto, if you know it. And everyone went and did their own thing. They all left. But the car was still there and me and my friend opened the door. There was no one in the car, so we just got in the car."
Greg went on to say that Daniel Powter's 2005 song "Bad Day" was playing inside the vehicle, where the influencer also discovered a script for her 2005 horror film House of Wax.
"We were laughing, we were screaming, we were in Paris Hilton's car," he continued. "Then my friend said, 'Run!' and then I thought the cops were coming, so we ran. But my friend was actually screaming with joy because she'd stolen her Christian Dior sunglasses. Sorry Paris."
@parishilton #duet with @asapscience LOL! ?? Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses? ?????? #ThatsNotHot #ButThatsHilarious #ButAlsoPlsDontRobMe ? original sound - AsapSCIENCE
Greg added, "So we have Christian Dior sunglasses that are Paris Hilton's. We share them in a Sisterhood of the Traveling Paris Hilton's Sunglasses. So yes, I robbed Paris Hilton. I hope that's okay, and please don't put me in jail. You're rich."
No charges could be filed for theft today. In California, the statute of limitations for such a crime is three years for a felony charge and one for a misdemeanor—classifications determined by the value of property reported stolen.
Paris' response "duet" shows her smiling in response to Greg's confession. The 41-year-old commented on his Tiktok and also captioned her own post, "LOL! Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses?"
Greg wrote in a comment on her "duet," "I'M SO SORRY PARIS!!! We can give them back to you!!!! WE HAVE THEM STILL LOLOLOL, you're the sweetest!!!!" Paris responded, "I forgive you and you can keep them! I'm not going to ruin your tradition of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses."
Greg then responded to her "duet" with another TikTok, which shows him wearing the Christian Dior sunglasses in what he called a "STOLEN SUNGLASSES REVEAL."
"Paris! Me so sorry. Me so sorry for robbing you," he said. "You know that you asked for a sunglasses reveal. You want to join the Sisterhood of the Traveling Sunglasses. I will happily give them back to you as long as you give them back to me. Kidding. No, you can have them back. They are yours."
He continued, "I did break into your car and steal them from you. Again, I'm so sorry. I was a wild child. Thank you for being such a good sport. I don't know if you want these back fashionably, like, is this back? You tell me, fashion icon. But I'll wear them this weekend out for sure, in honor of you not taking me to literal court. Kisses."
Paris reposted his second TikTok into another "duet," Oct. 8, wearing a similar pair of shades. "Omg, I remember these sunglasses," she wrote. "They look hot on you so you can keep them! PS: They NEVER went out of style #Sliving."